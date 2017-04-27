Prep Athlete: Luke Sellner

The Mankato Loyola baseball team is 8–0 on the season due in part to strong pitching and a solid defense.

An undefeated start is just what the Mankato Loyola Crusaders were looking for and a big part of that success comes from the ace of their pitching staff, Luke Sellner.

"He's a gamer, he'll get out there, and he'll battle. You always look for that one pitcher if you do start to slip a little bit, that you know your ace is going to throw and he'll throw a good game for you," said Jeff Reese, Loyola head coach.

The senior's go-to out pitch is his curveball where he fools many batters trying to make contact.

"He snaps it very well, and it's a sharp curveball, it's not a lazy curveball, it breaks at the last minute which throws batters off a little bit," said Rick Sellner, Loyola assistant coach.

"I've seen some people shaking when they're up to bat, because it looks like it's coming right at them, but then it breaks straight down the middle and gets called for a strike, or he can throw it in the dirt, and they swing and it's completely a miss at it," said Caleb Fogal, Loyola eight grader.

One of the keys behind his success is willingness to go after hitters and stay aggressive within the strike zone.

"Just attacking hitters, just throwing strikes is my main goal, obviously with the new pitch count they implemented, just throw strikes and get outs as quick as you can," said Sellner, prep athlete.

--KEYC News 12