Chilly Temps Don't Spoil All Spring Sports Games On The Schedule

Frigid temps and windy conditions kept many teams from taking the field Thursday, but that didn't stop New Ulm and Fairmont's baseball and softball teams from duking it out.

"It is a little chilly, but you have to play through it, and it's baseball."

The end of April is feeling more like the middle of winter pushing back plenty of spring sports games and moving practices indoors.

But those fortunate enough not have their game postponed were busy trying to stay warm and loose while competing all at the same time.

"Well it's spring baseball, it could be a nice day tomorrow, but the schedule says we play today, so we put that aside, and we focus on the game of baseball, and we're going to compete," said Kevin Briggs, New Ulm head coach.

Swapping out baseball hats for beanies jerseys for sweatshirts and everything in between before it's time to play ball.

While it would have been easy to stay at home and away from the diamond on such a chilly day.

Plenty of the Eagles and Cardinals faithful came out to cheer on their squad, and even though players didn't expect to have a game today, they were ready to roll.

"I was very surprised to be playing today, we're all thinking Briggs is kind of weird for wanting to play today, but you've got to play ball, they are too, so we're going to come out and play our best," said Cole Wellmann, New Ulm senior.

Braving the elements for a cold hard game of baseball.

--KEYC News 12