Windom Man Found In Truck In Des Moines River

A 71-year-old Windom man is dead after being found in his truck in the Des Moines River.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 4 Wednesday afternoon on a report that a truck had gone in the river.

Officers arrived to find the truck underwater. Tow crews worked to pull the vehicle from the river. Authorities say they were able to recover the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released.

-KEYC News 12