2017 North Star Grand Prix Comes To North Mankato This June

A few North Mankato streets will be handlebar to handlebar once again, as the city hosts the 2017 North Star Grand Prix this summer.

More than 300 cyclists from around the world are expected to take part in the five day race this June.

The tour kicks off in St. Paul June 14 and arrives in North Mankato on Saturday, June 17.

In addition to the professional bicycle races, the public is invited to spectate and enjoy bike expos and kids activities.

The 18th annual race will benefit the Special Olympics of Minnesota.