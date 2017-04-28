Luger Plans To Stay Involved In Counter-Extremism Efforts

Former Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says he plans to stay involved in national counter-extremism efforts and has plans to build a network of private-sector groups to combat violent radicalization and hate crimes.

Luger, appointed by President Barack Obama, was among 46 federal prosecutors who recently resigned under the new administration.

In an interview, Luger said he will resume practicing law in the Twin Cities, but has told prospective employers he plans to set up a support network for early intervention and disengagement. As attorney general, Luger led a federal pilot project to counter violent extremism which focused on bolstering social services in the Somali community.