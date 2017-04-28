Erika Brooks - Reporter

Erika Brooks joined the KEYC News 12 staff in February 2017. She was born a Buckeye and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The Ohio State University in 2012. Before joining KEYC News 12, Erika got her start as a News Reporter and Anchor for WHIZ-TV in Zanesville, Ohio.

Erika loves to watch sports and travel as much as possible. She is excited to be in Southern Minnesota, and although she bleeds Scarlet and Gray, you will probably find her at local games cheering on her new area teams.

Hometown?

Marengo, Ohio

Alma Mater?

The Ohio State University



What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting out into the public and telling people’s stories.

What's your dream story?

Covering Ohio State vs. Michigan at the Shoe.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A television Anchor!



What got you interested in broadcasting?

Having the opportunity to share stories with the public has always excited me. I love connecting people to the things they care about.

What's your favorite sport to watch?

College football. Go Bucks!

Favorite Book?

Wild, by Cheryl Strayed



What are your hobbies?

Being in the great outdoors, hiking, kayaking, fishing, camping…you name it.



If you could spend a week anywhere, where would you go?

The wilderness of Utah