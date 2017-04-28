Morristown City Council Expected To Approve Contract With County Despite Community Disagreement

Despite county approval Tuesday of a contract for the Rice County Sheriff's Office to take over policing in Morristown, residents are continuing to fight back.

Morristown's City Council recently approved the plans, and that was followed by the county commissioners on Tuesday.

Despite the approval, the petition to change that decision continues to circulate through the city of Morristown, gaining nearly 330 signatures from residents as of yesterday.

A group of Morristown citizens have also written a letter to the Morristown City Council, in a last stitch hope that council members will vote down the contract approved by the county commissioners at its May 1st meeting.

Morristown Mayor Kurt Wolf says he expects the city council to approve the contract at that meeting.

If approved, the Rice County Sheriff’s office will take over policing duties in the city of Morristown beginning May 2.