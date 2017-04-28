Get Your NOAA Weather Radios Set

Severe weather season is here and the KEYC News 12 weather team was doing its part to make sure you're prepared.

Our meteorologists programmed NOAA weather radios at Mankato Hy-Vee's Friday afternoon.

These weather radios are an important tool for keeping you and your loved ones safe during a severe weather event.

Like a fire alarm, programmed radios will sound alerts when severe weather approaches your home...Giving people those crucial extra minutes to prepare for the worst.



"We live in the most tornado-prone country on the planet. So it's important for people to have their own plan of action. Have multiple ways of receiving these warnings and make sure you and your family know where to go in case of an emergency," said Bruce Jones at Midland Radio Corporation.



The KEYC News 12 weather team will be programming additional weather radios across southern Minnesota throughout the next couple of weeks.

Saturday, May 6 12-2p New Ulm Hy-Vee

Friday, May 12 11-1p Waseca Hy-Vee

Saturday, May 13 12-2p Fairmont Hy-Vee

Saturday, May 20 11-1p Windom Hy-Vee