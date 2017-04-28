Pine County Requesting Help in Attempted Homicide

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating two females who were involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley, Minnesota.

On April 26, Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed, age 17, and Tayah Valorios Thomas, age 17, stabbed a male victim resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Both females fled the scene with an unknown direction of travel and an unknown mode of transportation.

At this time, no further information is available.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts for Asiel or Tayah, please contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 9-1-1.

-KEYC News 12