MSU Veterans Club Completes Month Of Push-Ups For Awareness

A month–long initiative at MSU–Mankato bringing attention to the issue of veteran suicide wrapped up another year.

This is the third year the Veterans Club at MSU has hosted an event where members of the club and campus gather to complete 22 push–ups a day.

It's to represent the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

They started on April 3rd, collectively completing 3600 push–ups, with people showing up every day rain or shine.



MSU Mankato Veterans Club Vishnu Jamunar said, "We care. That's honestly what it shows; that we care and they're not alone, and this year, we wanted to bring more awareness by telling people about the services out there to help out veterans."



One resource is the Veterans Crisis Line at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ or call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1.

