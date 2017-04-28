Children's Museum Celebrating A Birthday

Since The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota opened in their permanent location, about 200,000 visitors have come to learn and play, well beyond expectations.

A Friday morning is an active time for the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota as they grow some fun.

And rooted inside is a high climbing adventure.

But for some youngsters who visit the museum, it was a bit too daunting for their little hands and feet... until now.

Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota Senior Director of Exhibits and Education Deb Johnson said, "We're so excited to open a new toddler fort as part of the Mankato Clinic Tree of Forts Climber. We knew from the beginning that we didn't have the play experience completely figured out because it didn't meet the needs of our youngest visitors."

While the exhibit might seem small under the towering arbor, it perfectly sized for the tots to crawl into the nook.

It's a project they've been working on for the last six months... partnering with Old Fashioned Carpentry, C.A.B. Construction, D&K Powder Coating and others.

It's all to mark a big milestone for the museum with a gift to kids they serve.

Johnson said, "Now on our birthday, it made sense to bring in a gift for our two-year-olds."

It's a birthday present allowing those still working on their fine motor skills a chance to monkey around a bit closer to the ground.

Mankato Clinic Community and Customer Relations Manager Ceceli Polzin said, "It's teamwork; it's that physical activity. It's problem-solving, trying to figure out how to get from one place to another."

The Children's Museum hopes to introduce a new exhibit about every three to four months.

The official two-year birthday celebration for the museum is this Sunday, April 30 starting at 9 a.m.

Two–year–olds get in free.

--KEYC News 12