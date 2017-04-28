Over The Edge For VINE

In their last stage of renovations at the old Nichols Building, VINE Faith in Action is fundraising with a program called Over The Edge. KEYC News 12's own Claire Dau and our good friend Lisa Cownie took part in rappelling down the side of the VINE Adult Community Center.



The event will take place tomorrow.

Claire tells us there was about a half hour of prep beforehand.

These daredevil antics will help raise money to complete the fifth floor of the community center.

You can check out all the action tomorrow, starting at nine and going to five, as the rest of the fundraisers make their vertical trek down the side of VINE.

-- KEYC News 12