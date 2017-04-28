KEYC - Pioneer Power Swap Meet Big Kickoff

Pioneer Power Swap Meet Big Kickoff

Le Sueur, MN -

Friday is the first day of the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Swap Meet. Some people say the Pioneer Power Swap Meet is arguably one of the top 5 Swap Meets in the U.S and this year they're celebrating 40 years by making it one of the largest ones yet.
 
"We have approximately 800 vendors on site. People that are selling everything from tractor parts, to socks and shoes and woodworking," Tom Graham, President of Pioneer Power Association, said.  
 
"It seems like every year, there seems to be more and more people here," Tommy Traxler, co-owner Faxon Farms said. 
 
And with so many things to look at, and so many tasty treats to taste, it's easy to get distracted in such a big Antiques wonderland.
 
"They always say if you can't find it at the Pioneer Power Swap Meet it isn't here, it doesn't exist," Graham said. 
 
As it turns out, quite a bit does exist! You can find some pretty unique items just from strolling down the road... from firecracker cannons, to everything John Deere.
One booth has homemade welded aquariums, and pets!
 
"I mean, I just try to target what people like with animals and garden stuff. What people might like to do or have," Shaphan Larson, of Arc Art Welding, said. 
 
For some, it's more than just a hobby.
 
"It's just fun to do, it's just hard to explain, it's just really fun," Larson said. 
 
And among the isles of stuff for sale, there's always a hidden treasure. Like Minnesota State Fair's Blue Ribbon winning Maple Syrup--tapped fresh from Henderson.
 
"It's still to this day still very shocking to us. Being it was the first time entering, and the first time doing it," Traxler said about winning the title. 

Picking up a bottle of the award winning pure maple syrup will come in handy for the Great Pancake Breakfast on the Swap Meet grounds Saturday and Sunday.
And if you ask what makes their syrup so good, they'll say:
 
"The trees," Traxler laughed.  
 
--KEYC News 12.

