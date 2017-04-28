Measles Cases Spike In Minnesota

There has been a recent uptick in Measles cases in Minnesota. So far, there have been 32 confirmed cases in the state, however none in the Mankato area.

They're predominately in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Stearns Counties. Measles is a highly contagious disease which causes a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.



"If we identify any patients that we think are at a higher risk, we are looking at those patients and are recommending that if they've had one dose, we are getting them in to do their second dose prior to their next scheduled appointment," Joann Doyscher, RN Clinical Manager at Mankato Clinic said.

Health officials say all of the confirmed cases are because of a lack of vaccination.

They emphasize that scientific studies have proved that the MMR vaccine has no correlation with autism.

If you have any questions about Measles and the vaccine, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.