MSU Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader With Upper Iowa

The Minnesota Vikings have locked up another key cog to the defense this season with Xavier Rhodes inking a five year 70 million dollar extension including 41 million guaranteed.
."Just ready to play, I feel different, I don't have to doubt it or question it. I'm ready to play," said Treadwell.
"I'm just happy to be out there and play, I'm taking this training camp to get better every single day."
Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.
Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...
Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.
Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
