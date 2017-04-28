Schell's Unveils The Starkeller

Schell's continues their evolution as a destination brewery, with a new beer hall/brewery combination in New Ulm.

It's been several years in the works, and now the Starkeller is open for business.



The Starkeller both brews and serves Schell's Noble Star series brew. The ambiance surrounding the beerhall is in fact the beer being brewed.

We'll let brewmaster Jace Marti take it from here.



The Starkeller is still in part time mode. But they will be open for business tomorrow from noon to eight.

-- KEYC News 12.