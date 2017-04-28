Farm Bureau President Speaks Out on NAFTA

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is voicing concern over President Trump's consideration to withdraw from NAFTA.



NAFTA is safe for now but the President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is strongly opposed to the idea of it being terminated, saying it would be devastating to Minnesota farmers and ranchers who depend upon the trade agreement.



"Canada is consistently our number one largest export market, Mexico is our consistently our number three market so you take Canada and Mexico and put them together that's one-third of our market for our products that we grow, our corn, our soybeans, pork so we have got to have Canada and Mexico as export markets and we have got to continue to trade with them.," Paap said.



Paap believes there are ways to modernize the trade agreement. At this point President Trump has said he will negotiate with Mexico and Canada but adds that if they do not reach a good deal, he will terminate NAFTA.

-KEYC News 12