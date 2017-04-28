Nicollet Upcycle Shop Celebrates Two Years

The trend of up-cycling has gotten a lot of traction within the last few years. In Nicollet, two women have discovered their knack for it and the community isn't complaining.



"Sometimes it's not in the best shape but that's our job is to bring it back to life where somebody would want to purchase it," Co-owner Amy Stearns said.



Amy Stearns and Kari Mulvihill loved the idea of upcycled rustic décor but they didn't like the price point...so they decided to create their own.



"There are so many stories behind some of the pieces that we create. Like a piece of furniture, where it came from and us picking out the colors and we're so excited to add the hardware and it just comes to life," Stearns said.



As graphic designers and hailing from small towns, Kari and Amy wanted to keep their talents local and provide for all the little towns around here.



"We love every second of being here, we love every second of what we do, we love talking to the customers and meeting people and we love to see other people react positively to what we do," Co-owner Kari Mulvihill said.



In just two short years they've gone from creating and selling out of their homes to owning their own storefront in downtown Nicollet.



"We have big hopes and dreams, we're just kind of taking it in stride. We don't have a whole lot planned. We're just kind of taking it as we go and as things come to us we're adapting and moving forward," Mulvihill said.



Looking toward the future and not slowing down anytime soon. This Saturday Cheap Chics Design will host a Birthday Bash at their store from 9 to 2 p.m. Guests will have a chance at discounted merchandise and drawings for gift cards and prizes.

-KEYC News 12