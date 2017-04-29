Minnesota Man Defends Self In Murder Trial

A Minnesota man accused in a fatal robbery called the victim's death tragic, but said while delivering closing arguments in his own defense that he is innocent.

Benjamin Lee Harris insisted Friday that prosecutors failed to prove he's the person responsible for the death of 41-year-old Jason Mikulak in St. Paul last year.

Reports say the 29-year-old defendant represented himself and waived his right to a jury trial.

The presiding judge will decide his fate.

Prosecutors say a masked gunman demanded money from Mikulak while he sat in his car with his girlfriend at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Authorities say the gunman shot Mikulak after a brief struggle outside the car.

Investigators say DNA collected from the car's door handle match Harris' fingerprints.

