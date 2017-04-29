Children's Museum Pairs with Science and Engineering Fair

Nearly 900 Elementary School Students participate in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair today at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Students in grades 3 through 6 from more than 100 different Minnesota elementary schools registered a total of nearly 770 projects.



"My favorite part is actually the kids. I love going interacting with the kids. As director, one of the downsides is you don't get as much times as you used to when you were a judge but even now I get to walk around now and then and get to talk to some of the kids still. It's really fun," James Throne said.



The science fair is intended to foster a passion for exploration and discovery for students.

An award ceremony was also held to support the hard work of these future scientists.

New for the event this year is a partnership with the Children's Museum.