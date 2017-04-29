KEYC - Sherburn Teen Survives Brain Bleed, Exceeding Expectations

Sherburn Teen Survives Brain Bleed, Exceeding Expectations

SHERBURN, MN -

Alyssa Engebratson, 18, from Sherburn suffered from a brain bleed, or an AVM, on Christmas Day. 
In January, Alyssa's family said after her brain bleed, she only had a 2-percent chance of survival, but she did, and she's continued fighting since. Doctors weren't sure if she would be able to speak ever again, and she had lost most of her mobility on her left side. But now,  six brain surgeries later, she's enjoying life at home.
 
"Love being home," Alyssa said.
 
"She's amazing, she really is. She is a miracle," Amber Engebratson, Alyssa's mother said. 
 
And making the trip back home isn't the only thing Alyssa's been up to, she's determined to go even further.
 
"She has astonished every doctor that we've met... and that makes us feel pretty good," Amber said. 
 
Alyssa is able to talk softly and able to move around. She still needs help but she's already exceeded expectations.
 
"She wants to get back in her vehicle and drive again, she wants to go out and do her own chores," Duane Engebratson, Alyssa's father said.

"She definitely wants to get back to school," Amber said.
 
But for now, they're celebrating the victories they never thought they could. Last weekend she went to the State FFA Convention in St. Paul. Something they didn't think was possible.
 
"In the hospital no, but now that I'm out, yes," Alyssa said.
 
"She participated in every aspect of state convention that she could and wanted to," Amber said through tears.

"She walked up with her mom on stage, and got it, it was amazing," Duane said. 
 
"I got to compete, I got my state degree, my boyfriend got his state degree. It was nice, I loved it," Alyssa said. 
 
And today, she gets to go to prom with her boyfriend, Tyler, who's stuck by her side through everything. And she's going in a dress that a family member raised money to go buy.
 
"She was so tickled because that was the dress she wanted, and she thought it was gone too, but I told her we will try to find it if possible or something really close, and when she saw it was THE dress, she was just smiling from ear to ear," Duane said. 
 
And their magical carriage is a brand new truck, also donated from the goodness in people's hearts.
 
"Two months ago, did I think we were going to be at prom and going to State FFA convention? I don't know," Amber said.  

"It was hopeful, but that was about it," Duane said. 
 
This upcoming Christmas will be a big day, as typically the one year anniversary of an AVM will determine just how much Alyssa will be able to gain back.

--KEYC News 12.

