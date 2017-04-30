50 Years Later, Waseca Remembers "Black Sunday"

50 years ago Waseca and the surrounding area was hit by a devastating tornado.

Janice Schroeder says, "I remember it was mom and dad's wedding anniversary and I looked out the window and dad said it's gonna be a bad one."

Janice Schroeder was12–years–old when the F4 tornado ripped through the community of Waseca.

Schroeder says, "It just opened our eyes to how dangerous a tornado can be."

It was one of 21 tornadoes that hit Southern Minnesota and Northern

Iowa on Sunday, April 30, 1967, a day know to residents as Black Sunday.

A day few will forget. In Iowa it caused $2 million in damages, in Minnesota $9 million and it hit 16 communities.

Sarah Norman of the Waseca County Historical Society says in 1997, "It came from Freeborn County and it came through New Richland and Waseca and through Clear Lake.

13 people were killed and more than 80 people were injured. Back then, it came without warning.

Schroeder says, "We take weather more seriously now because we know the damage it can do."

Driving through town today, there are very few reminders of that day except for the park here at Memorial Park.

A day few can never forget.

-KEYC News 12