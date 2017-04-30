Men Raise Gender Violence Awareness At Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event

On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street. One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.
Officers were called to the scene after 11 p.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into an apartment building on Grove Street.
Suspect allegedly had backpack of burglary tools, and made threatening comments toward officer taking him to jail.
Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.
The Blue Earth County Board came to a budget agreement for the County Government Project at today's meeting. The County has worked with ISG on a plan for the location that best meets the future needs of the County. The project includes a new parking ramp and a combination of new construction and remodeling at the Blue Earth County Government Center. Blue Earth County City Administrator Robert Meyer says, "It is a large project we are adding almost 38 thousand square feet onto ...
