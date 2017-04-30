KEYC - Men Raise Gender Violence Awareness At Annual Walk A Mile In Her

Men Raise Gender Violence Awareness At Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event

MANKATO , MINN. -

 Sunday was the annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes International Men's March.
 Men from all over the community got to put on some high heels and walk a mile. Unfortunately, due to the weather, they weren't able to walk outside, but they continued the symbolic gesture in Mankato Place Mall to raise awareness on gender violence.
Nationally, 1-in-4 women face domestic abuse, and 1-in-3 to 1-in-5 women are victims of sexual violence.
In Blue Earth County alone, CADA has served 1-Thousand-19 women... 3-hundred-62 children... and 33 men facing domestic abuse. And that's not including all 8 counties CADA serves.
 "I'm seeing a lot of new faces, a lot of new people and energy, so I think it's a good turnout. I think of course if it was sunny and sunny out we'd have even more folks, but there's a lot of people here," CADA Executive Director, Jason Mack said.
 Even members of Mankato Public Safety tossed on some red high heels for the cause. In 2016, 3 women tied to the Mankato community lost their lives to domestic abuse.

