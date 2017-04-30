KEYC - MSU Baseball Complex Officially Renamed Bowyer Field

MSU Baseball Complex Officially Renamed Bowyer Field

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Saturday, the Mavericks baseball team officially renamed its field after legendary MSU head coach Dean Bowyer.

Plenty of alumni made a trip back to Mankato  to share this moment with their former manager.

"I just think every day, that I was able to come out on this field and work with young people, every day was special. I never thought I ever went to work, I just went to play, and I got paid for playing a game," said Bowyer. 

900 plus wins  22 conference titles and three national tournament appearances Dean Bowyer put together quite the resume in charge of the Mavericks.

"I never won a ballgame, but I was just fortunate enough to be a leader for many guys who were passionate for the game, and instituted a desire to play the best they could, and develop relationships and become a better teammate," said Bowyer.

It's only fitting MSU's home field is named after the hall of famer  who coached from 1977–2008.

"It's just a great honor, I praise God for that, he blessed me being here, and put great people around me to help me become better, one of the better ones. My son Shane, he helped coach, was a bat boy, became a coach and I played him at the Dome, and we know who his mother was rooting for, she said 'you're not going to pitch your best pitchers are you?' and I said we probably will. So that's been so many thrills, you can't count them all, and it's been a pleasure," said Bowyer.

Bowyer's winning tradition continues today with his successor Matt Magers compiling a 380–111 record to date.

"Matt's always got his team's competing, but they've got some good pitching. I just hope they don't get worn out. They play so many games, but they compete, and they know how to win. I just wish them the best. You have to be lucky in tournaments too, but it'd be great for them to go to the national tournament again," said Bowyer. 

Bowyer may be done coaching now, but he'll always be keeping tabs on his Maverick family.

In the first official game at  Bowyer Field, MSU blew out the Upper Iowa Peacocks by a score of 12–2.

The Mavs moved to 38–7 on the season while extending their winning streak to ten games.

MSU closes out the regular season with four games at Augustana this upcoming weekend.

--KEYC News 12

