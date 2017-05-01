4 Injured In Jackson County Crash Sunday

Four people are injured in an accident in Jackson County just before 5:30 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Blake Linsmeier of Okebena, Minnesota, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 60 from 10th street when he didn't see another vehicle already traveling westbound on the highway and the two collided.

That vehicle was driven by 68-year-old David Huiskes, of Luverne.

Both drivers, and the two passengers involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.