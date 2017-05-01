Three Arrested, Charged In Sibley County Drug Bust

Three people are arrested and charged with possessing drugs in Sibley County.

Officers conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 9100 block of 9th Avenue in New Auburn last week.

Deputies located numerous controlled substances, which included prescription pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Alexander Emmings, of New Auburn, 24-year-old Carrie Dimaggio, of New Auburn, and 23-year-old Xavier Jamieson of High Bridge, Wisconsin.

Emmings faces 7 charges, including four counts of felony fifth degree drug possession. He faces two additional assault charges from a prior investigation.

Dimmaggio faces 6 charges, including two counts of felony fifth degree drug possession.

Jamieson is charged with one count of fifth degree drug possession.