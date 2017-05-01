Charges Requested for Mt. Lake Man After Alleged Mankato Break In

A North Mankato man is facing misdemeanor traffic charges after a fatal crash.
A North Mankato man is facing misdemeanor traffic charges after a fatal crash.
On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street
On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street
The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.
The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.
On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park.
Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park.