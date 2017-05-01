KEYC - Charges Requested for Mt. Lake Man After Alleged Mankato Break I

Charges Requested for Mt. Lake Man After Alleged Mankato Break In

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -
A Mountain Lake man is in Blue Earth County Jail after a reported break in at a Mankato home Saturday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says they received a call just before 6 a-m from a resident on the 200 block of Carroll Street, for an intruder at the location.
Officers arrived and found a woman outside and a male inside the home.
The suspect is 22 year old Vincent Blake Johnson.
Public Safety is requesting charges of criminal damage to property, burglary, assault, and disruptive intoxication.
---KEYC News 12