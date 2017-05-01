Rural Bird Island Home Damaged by Fire

A rural Bird Island home is damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home along the 80000 block of 400th St. That's approximately 2 miles southeast of Bird Island in Melville township.

The sheriff's office says two people in the residence at the time were able to safely exit.

The home sustained minor structural damage and moderate smoke damage. A damage value estimate has not been made.

The Bird Island Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Olivia Ambulance Service and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

