Man Dead After Altercation With Milford Police

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday April 30th the Milford Police Department responded to a report of a domestic situation at 26 Westview Dr. in Milford. As officers approached the residence a male subject fired several rounds at responding officers. A Milford Officer returned fire and retreated to safety. The male subject then barricaded himself inside. Several officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies responded as part of the HEAT Team. Officers evacuated several residences surrounding 26 Westview Dr.

Law enforcement tried to make contact and communicate with the subject for several hours trying to resolve the situation peacefully, however, law enforcement was never able to make contact with the subject. Around midnight, law enforcement made entry to the residence and located Robert Brunner (age 52) deceased inside the residence. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office this week.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Assisting agencies include the Arnold’s Park Police Department, Spencer Police Department, Okoboji Police Department, Estherville Police Department, Spirit Lake Police Department, Lake Park Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, Emmet County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

The Milford Police Officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave which is a part of the Milford Police Departments policy when an officer is involved in a shooting investigation. The officer’s name is not being released at this time.

