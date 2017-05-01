KEYC - Cold Weather Is Perfect Time to Plan Gardens, Not Plant

Cold Weather Is Perfect Time to Plan Gardens, Not Plant

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

The back and forth between cold and warm weather has garden enthusiasts shaking their heads. 

For those who wanted to get their plants in the ground by the start of May...Mother Nature had other ideas. According to Drummers Garden Center there are some you could have already thrown in but for the most part there's one holiday you want to wait for.
 
"Ideally after Mother's Day is our planting time here in Minnesota. We can do cool season vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts in April usually without any issues same with radishes or leafy greens like lettuce, spinach. We can also put pansies outside or snapdragons for flowers, a lot of times they'll go down to 28 degrees without issue," Landscape Designer Johanna George with Drummer's Garden Center said.
 
Anything below that proves challenging for plants to survive. George says as hard as it is, it's best to wait.
 
"It is too early, our soil temperature has not warmed so if you are dropping new plants into the ground, they're going to just sit there or they're going to suffer, once our soil temperature gets above sixty and starts to get warmer that's when plants can do well in the ground, George said.
 
Just because you need to hold off on digging doesn't mean you can't plan out your garden. There are several new trends popping up this year you might want to jump on.
 
"Right now everybody is all about fruit trees, everybody wants to grow an apple or a pear or a plum so there's many, many options for the home gardener to incorporate edibles into their landscape," George said.
 
Strawberries, asparagus and herbs are also a very popular addition this year. Gardeners are keeping it local when it comes to what they plant and organic when it comes to fertilizer and insecticide.
 
"In some cases the more natural route is more effective than some of the conventional routes just because we're using what nature already provided for us to combat what is showing up in our gardens," George said.
 
No matter what route you take this year or what you decide to plant, just give Southern Minnesota a little more time to warm up and it will be a perfect season for you.

