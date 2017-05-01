Vine Faith In Action Seeks Volunteer Drivers

VINE's progress toward providing affordable transportation to Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents continues.

Recently, the brand TRUE Transit and logo was established.

"For the community it's great because we've got a lot of populations out there that need to get around the community but don't necessarily the ability to have a vehicle whether it be the insurance or the purchase of the vehicle but we can connect a volunteer with them," Vine Community Engagement Specialist, Mike Lagerquist said.

The scheduled route along with hiring paid drivers and purchasing more buses is still a work in progress.

"This last year we did a survey out to people living in the three counties asking them where do they want to go, when do they want to go, asking them how to use public transportation and right now we're analyzing that date and that's going to determine the routes,"Vine Marketing Specialist, Paige Schuette said.

Vine says they expect all of that to be finalized within the next six months.

"It'll be what's called a deviated schedule so we can go a couple miles off the established route to pick someone up because the last thing you want is someone not being able to use it because they can't get to where a bus stop would be," Lagerquist said.

Until then... they are seeking volunteer drivers to help get residents from point A to point B.

"Right now we're currently sort of operating on what's referred to as a dial a ride system where people call us up at least a day's notice in advance letting us know i live here, I need to get here and then we try to find a volunteer driver," Schuette said.

To volunteer visit www.vinevolunteers.com

To call for a ride dial 507-387-1666.

