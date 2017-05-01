No Charges Will be Filed in Alleged Hutchinson Abuse Case

No charges will be filed after an investigation into alleged abuse at a facility in Hutchinson.

A report by the Department of Human Services says a former trainer for the Hutchinson Adult Training and Habilitation Center was alleged to have shown vulnerable adults pornographic images on a phone, as well as inappropriately touched vulnerable adults.

According to the Department, the alleged abuse occurred at McLeod County's material recycling facility in January.

But the Hutchinson City Attorney's office told police in a letter dated April 21st that he didn't believe the circumstances exist to obtain a guilty verdict.

The McLeod County Attorney previously declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

