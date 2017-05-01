Nicollet Man Injured in Accidental Shooting

A Nicollet man is taken to the hospital on Sunday after police say he accidentally shot himself at a Mankato residence.

Mankato Public Safety says 52 year old Matthew Drummer was looking at his nephew's firearm yesterday afternoon when it accidentally went off and struck him in the left leg.

Drummer was taken by ambulance to MCHS Mankato to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "Anytime you are struck with a round, it can be or could be serious. It appeared at this that it was non-life threatening at this point, so I think he was very lucky."

Commander Schisel says to always treat firearms as if they are loaded.

Always make sure that there are no rounds in any magazine or chambers, and to always store firearms unloaded.

