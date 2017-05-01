THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.

"The big thing about bunions is that you have a choice. You can choose to have surgery or not have surgery. The choices for a different problem would be based on what that patient needs," Mankato Clinic, Andrew Lundquist, DPM said.

Pain from these bunions can limit a person's activity level and keep them from exercising.

But there are three different options for surgery to fix that.

"This is a small incision that we use now it's about an inch long it goes on the side of the foot so you can't see it when you look down. This is more of a traditional incision which sits on top," Lundquist said.

The third option consists of fusing the big toe joint so it doesn't move at all, that is avoided at all costs.

"I had bunions on both feet and it was about probably nine years ago that I had surgery on my first foot. That was the most painful and that took a long time to get better," Patient, Penny Swanson said.

"In Penny's case she had a bunion that was painful on her first foot and that was done with a procedure that we've done for about thirty years. She couldn't run for I think two months but that's pretty normal we just don't want to mess anything up or have anything break," Lundquist said.

New less invasive bunion surgery options can help get people back to their activities more quickly.

"There's a plate and then three screws holding it together and the thing that we've learned over the past five to ten years is that bunions aren't just a movement of the bone to the side, it's actually a movement to the side and a rotation. With this procedure we can cut the bone rotate it back into the position and then correct the deformity with a much smaller incision so we're able to do a much more aggressive correction with a much smaller incision," Lundquist said.

"Now it doesn't limit me at all with any exercise. I like to wear sandals and show my feet but overall it's just the ability to do the exercises I want," Swanson said.

Usually patients are back to normal activities within about 4–6 weeks.

--KEYC News 12