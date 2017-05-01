Park Opens After Tornado Damage

You don't need to look very hard to find the signs of spring in Pihls Park in Faribault County, but you can also see the scars from the March storms. After being hit by the earliest tornado in Minnesota history, many wondered if the Park would open on time, but thanks the caretaker Mary Johnson and the Public Works Department, the park is now open and ready for the summer season.

"We've taken down a lot of trees, a lot of limbs, a lot of dangling branches, there is still some to go, and we have some ugly looking trees, but they're safe," said Pihls Park caretaker Mary Johnson.

On March 6th an EF–1 tornado brought winds over 100 mph to the park, damaging many trees, bathrooms, and trailers. Now the bathrooms have been repaired, damage trailers have been removed, but some logs still remain. The cleanup efforts have been slow down. The problem is too much rain. The ground is oversaturated, and that's preventing heavy equipment from coming on the grounds.

"If it had stayed dry, we could have gotten so much more done, but we didn't want to create more of a mess, so we really had to pick and choose and prioritize what got done first," added Johnson.

Park officials are still waiting for the ground to dry so they can remove more of the large logs, but until then people are encouraged to stop by, stay a while, and enjoy the great outdoors.

"A lot of people just like to come out and take a break, to get away for a while, and we do take reservations. I highly recommend that. We are full a lot of weekends already for the summer," said Johnson.

