Steevens Takes Over Park Department

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Mankato has a new Park Superintendent.
 
Ashley Steevens takes over for the city's parks and open spaces division, and she has a specialty, with a focus on forestry.
 
Steevens will also oversee the farm and ball fields at Sibley Park, as well all the maintenance and upkeep for Mankato's park system.

 

