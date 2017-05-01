Northrop Pastor Charged After Chat Room Sting

A Northrop Pastor has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Robert Trueblood, seen here in archival footage, faces one felony count of possession of electronic child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension got a tip from 'Chatstep' in March, saying a user identified as "PervyPastor" had uploaded an image consistent with child pornography through a chat room. Through the IP address, authorities say they traced the user to the St. James Lutheran Church and School.

Chatstep officials also provided chat room conversations from November 2016 through April of this year.

The complaint says BCA then performed an undercover sting in which they chatted with Trueblood, during which he allegedly sent several sexually explicit photographs of young males. Authorities took Trueblood's computer into custody and say they found pornographic photos depicting children under 18.

The complaint says on April 27th, Trueblood admitted the chat room conversations were accurate. If convicted, Trueblood could face up to five years in prison.