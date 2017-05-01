Road Work Begins In The Middle Of New Ulm

The New Ulm area is getting ready for a number of road projects in the next few years.

South of the intersection of Highway 14 and Broadway Street in New Ulm, work begins to tear up the road.

MnDOT Project Engineer Daniel Franta said, "The contractor's planning to start on the north side of town, which is the Seventh Street North intersection and work their way south."

While the construction is localized now, signs heading south along Highway 15 to Searles shows just how extensive this seven-mile project will be.

With the work in the city being done incrementally, Highway 15-Broadway can stay open to local traffic with occasional minor closures, in addition to a detour.

Franta said, "Runs people out on that road by Hy–Vee which is County Road 37, over to Highway 14 and then onto 15. That's to take traffic that's coming through on Highway 15 up north and around the project so that it's safer in the work zone."

It will consist of resurfacing, equipment upgrades for ADA compliance and other improvements to the aging stretch of road.

New Ulm City Manager Brian Gramentz said. "Incorporate safety features into the roadway that probably were thought of 40, 50 years ago."

And as work enters full swing later this month and into the summer, New Ulm has set up a page on the city's website providing updates to residents and businesses about where drivers will be impacted.

Gramentz said, "We'll meet the needs of our residents. It's not going to make everybody happy, but I don't know of any road project, especially in a downtown, main highway sort of situation that would."

South of New Ulm on 15, the $7 million project includes two bridge rehabs over the Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Rivers, which will result in full closures of the road.

The project is expected to wrap up in September.

The Highway 15 project is one of many in the works this year but is separate from the Highway 14 resurfacing this summer west of New Ulm and the Highway 14 and 15 interchange project starting preliminary work this fall.

http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy15newulm/

http://www.ci.new-ulm.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=5ABC1EFF-EDC6-4D2B-8883-36B3B7CD8ED2&Type=B_BASIC

--KEYC News 12