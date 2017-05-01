Lake Crystal City Hall And Library Prepares For Expansion

Lake Crystal city offices and library are in a new home for the time being.

Last week, staff moved out of the city hall building, opening in their temporary locations on May 1.

It's ahead of a $1.4 million renovation and addition starting later this month.

City and utility offices have moved to 106 East Blue Earth Street and the Library to the Cornerstone United Methodist Church on the 900 Block South Main Street.

The city offices will keep their regular hours, but the library has adjusted theirs.

The addition will more than double the space of the existing building.

Lake Crystal City Administrator Taylor Gronau said, "Didn't have much space in the library or city offices. This new building will be much more resident and customer friendly. Second is storage space. Currently, we have much of our items stored across many facilities in the city of Lake Crystal."

The remodel will also bring the building into accessibility standard.

The city started looking at the project in late 2015.

Work is expected to be complete in November.

For updates: http://www.ci.lake-crystal.mn.us/

--KEYC News 12