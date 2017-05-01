KEYC - (1) New Ulm Baseball Off To Hot Start

(1) New Ulm Baseball Off To Hot Start

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Ulm baseball team is fresh off its first state appearance since 2002.

The Eagles upset their way through the section tourney last year, but this season everyone sees them coming.

"Our goal first of all, is  make it to the state tournament, then go to Target Field and win a ball game there," said Cole Wellmann, New Ulm senior.

An 8–0 start is just what the Eagles were looking for heading into 2017.

The team's rolling into this year fresh off a state tournament appearance  with 11 seniors on its roster.

"We brought back valuable experience from the postseason, and I think it gives them something to work for again to try and get back there," said Kevin Briggs, New Ulm head coach.

Right now, the squad's earned the number one ranking in Class AAA, but players and coaches aren't getting wrapped up in that.

"I guess we don't really pay that much attention to rankings, we just come to the ball park every day, and get better, and do what we need to do to win ball games," said Wellmann.

"Be proud of the ranking, but the ranking is an opinion, and it's not going to get us to state. Hard work and dedication gets you to state. Last year, if we went by the rankings, New Ulm doesn't make it to state. We're smart enough to know it doesn't mean a darn thing. A month from now we could be 300th, so it doesn't matter. We work to get better every day, and that's the only thing we can control, we can't control who ranks us, and that's what I preach to the kids," said Briggs.

New Ulm's off to a fast start due in part to a great offense.

The Eagles have scored at least six runs in each game this year including three contests where they've hung up ten or more runs.

And New Ulm is enjoying their undefeated start.

"We're very loose, there is a time where we get serious, and we do that very well. When it comes gametime, we're game faces on and we play ball, but we also know how to have fun with it, and play the game like it should be," said Wellmann. 

New Ulm hits the field Tuesday against the Marshall Tigers.

