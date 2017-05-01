Morristown Cuts Its Police Department

The Morristown City Council voted to contract with the Rice County Sheriff's Department, thereby ending their own police department.

This was the last ditch effort to stop the change, and the oversized crowd meant they had to move the meeting to the community hall.

Things became most heated when Mayor Kurt Wolf made contradicting statements about what was in the contract and what citizens had petitioned against.



After much frustration and opposition from the crowd of over 100, the Morristown city council voted 4-1 to accept the contract with Rice County.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with law enforcement coverage for the city.

-- KEYC News 12