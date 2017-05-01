MSU Defends NSIC Title; Ries Reflects on Back to Back Perfect Games

The 10th ranked MSU softball team took care of business on the road last weekend, nabbing the NSIC regular season title for the second straight season. The Mavericks earned their 50th win of the season (when they topped Minot State on Sunday) and extended their win streak to 20 games. The last time the purple and gold had this many wins in a season was back in 2011 when MSU made it to the NCAA championships. The squad returns to action this Thursday. The Mavs are the top seed in the conference tournament. They'll face the winner of the Minot State/Southwest Minnesota State match-up at 2PM Sioux Falls.

Prior to their domination in North Dakota, the Mavericks closed out their home season in historic fashion. Former Mankato East Cougar and MSU senior, Coley Ries, tossed back to back perfect games which gained national attention and earned multiple awards.