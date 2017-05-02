Chipotle Offering BOGO For Educators Tuesday

In celebration of the important contributions made by teachers, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special, one-day, buy-one-get-one (BOGO)

promotion to all educators. From 3:00 p.m. to close on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Chipotle will host a Teachers' Appreciation promotion where

teachers, faculty and staff at schools and universities across the country can receive a BOGO with a valid school ID.

The BOGO is valid for educators and staff at all levels, including pre-school, elementary, middle and high school, university and homeschooling parents who present valid identification recognizing them as staff or support on May 2. It is available for in-restaurant

orders only and is not valid for online, mobile, fax or catering.