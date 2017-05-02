Sibley Farm's Alpacas Get A Hair Cut

The two alpacas at Sibley Farm in Sibley Park have a new hair-do ahead of the warm summer months.

Shearers from Oklahoma provided a much-needed trim for Durango and Diablo.

The process involves restraining the alpaca to protect the animal and shearer since they can be more powerful than sheep.

It took about 15 minutes for the two alpacas and it helps keep the animals healthy when the hot weather arrives.



Integrity Shearing Marty Hofmann said, "It's needed for the alpacas to stay cool, to stay healthy. You can maybe skip a year up north here but after that, they just get so weighted down. Sheep have been known to just say inside or stay under a shade tree and not even go out and eat when they get that heavy of fleece."



Each alpaca can produce five to ten pounds of fleece, which is softer than wool.

The material cut today will be processed and used to make a number of items including socks, mittens and hats.

