Sherri Blasing Named Principal At Mankato West

Mankato West Assistant Principal Sherri Blasing has been named the to selected to fill the top job at the school.

Mankato Area Public Schools announced her appoint to fill the principal job on May 2.

Blasing will take over for Dave Lutz on July 1. Lutz has accepted a job with the Wayzata School District.

Blasing has served as a special education teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School and social studies and special education teacher at Central High School.

She is currently the assistant principal at West High School.

--KEYC News 12