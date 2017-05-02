Pettersen Pleads Guilty to One Charge, Manslaughter Charge Dropped in Home Invasion Case

The Madelia man who shot and killed a man after they allegedly attempted to break into his home on January 28th pleaded guilty to one of the two charges Tuesday in Watonwan County Court.

David Pettersen faced charges that included second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm. The other charge was dropped.

Cornelius Ayers Jr. and Kyle Thomas Nason faced first and second-degree burglary charges.

Ayers also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary Tuesday.

In January, Ayers and Nason, along with 19 year–old Nicolas Embertson allegedly planned to burglarize the home of David Pettersen.

Authorities say Pettersen fired on the three as they fled in their vehicle.

Embertson was pronounced dead at the Madelia Hospital.

Embertson's family wrote three letters saying this plea deal doesn't hold Pettersen responsible for taking his life.

Sentencing for Pettersen is set for July 11.

