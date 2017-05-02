IS Defendant to Remain in Jail After Watching Terrorism Show

A young man convicted of trying to join the Islamic State group will remain in custody until a judge decides whether he violated probation by watching a documentary on terrorism.

Abdullahi Yusuf is one of nine men from Minnesota who were convicted and sentenced last year for trying to join the militant group in Syria.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Davis found probable cause on Tuesday to keep the 21-year-old Yusuf in custody until a hearing next week.

Davis is expected to decide during that hearing whether Yusuf's supervised release should be revoked.

Yusuf was living in a halfway house when a probation officer recently informed the judge that Yusuf had admitted watching the documentary on CNN.

-KEYC News 12