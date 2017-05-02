Canine Distemper On The Rise

When the sun is out and the weather is warm, it's time to take your four–legged friend out to the dog park, but as more dogs go outside, owners need to be on the lookout for raccoons. According to the Minnesota departments of natural resources, a disease called "canine distemper" has been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine Counties and sick raccoons also have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi counties.

"We haven't seen distemper in any dog for a very long time, years. Occasionally we've seen it and raccoons, but it seems to be on the rise right now," said Dr. Maryann Nelson of the North Mankato Animal Hospital.

Canine distemper can spread through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva of infected mammals, such as raccoons, foxes, and skunks. The animal would behave abnormally, losing its fear of humans, stumbling and shaking. The virus does NOT affect humans, but in dogs, the symptoms can look very similar to rabies.

"There's no specific cure because distemper is a virus, so the treatment is symptomatic and supportive," said Dr. Nelson.

The key to canine distemper is preventing it. Make sure that your dogs are properly vaccinated.

"If you're out into the woods, keep your dog on a leash so that they don't come into contact with any raccoons, and vaccinate. I think those are going to be the two biggest things," said Dr. Nelson.

If you are unsure if your dog has been vaccinated for canine distemper, you should talk with your veterinarian about your dog's vaccination status.