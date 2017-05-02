KEYC - Heart Health Series: Remembering Michele Goettl

Heart Health Series: Remembering Michele Goettl

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
On January 3 my mom, Michele Goettl, died unexpectedly while vacationing in the Bahamas.

A little more than a month later, we found out she died from heart disease.

We share her story and how we are now hoping to bring awareness to the number one killer in the world.

It started out just like any other day.

Then the phone call came from my dad

What do you mean she's gone?

She was only 49...this can't be real.

She and the rest of my family were on vacation....enjoying a cruise to the Bahamas that she had given us all for Christmas. My husband and I were scheduled to go a few weeks later.

My whole family was there to see her take her final breath.

The death report and autopsy say she had an enlarged heart combined with some blockage.

I still don't understand it and I probably never will.

My mind is filled with so many doubts and what ifs...why didn't I say something to check in on her....I wish I could've been there. How could this happen? That guilt is something I will have to carry with me all my life.

She was so full of life. So happy. Everything was going so well for our family. She was the anchor of our family, our everything. I still don't know how I'm going to go on without her.

It's too late to bring her back....so what can I do?

I can honor her memory by sharing her story and making sure no one else has to go through what we did. I can help education, bring awareness and help others find answers to a terrible disease.

I've learned a lot about heart disease since. It's the number one killer in the world and it affects one in three people.  Look around you, that's a big number.

So how can I make a difference? I can share the facts, the warning signs, tips for prevention.

Why you, ask? Because that's exactly what mom would've wanted.

She would want us to help as many people as possible because this pain we're going through is something no one should ever have to feel.

I loved her so much and I know she loved us too.

In the days that lie ahead, join us as we look back on Michele's life and talk with area doctors, experts and survivors on how we as a community can fight back against this terrible disease and make it no more.

Part two of our heart health stories will air Thursday night on KEYC news 12 at 9 and 10.

We invite you to join us at the Go Red For Women Luncheon on Thursday, May 11 at the Country Inn and Suites in Mankato.

For tickets click here.

