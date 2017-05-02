Transportation Options Are Changing in Mankato

Now that Lyft and Uber have arrived in Mankato, the need to clarify ride sharing services is becoming more important, and that may include updating city ordinances.



Transportation options are changing, meaning adjustments to city ordinances in order to keep up. Mankato revised their taxi ordinance in 2016, exempting regulation of transportation network services such as Uber and Lyft. Taxis and carriers under 7 passengers are regulated by the city whereas limousines and large passenger carriers are by the DOT.



"Uber and Lyft have come to town and the way they operate is different from a taxi even though as the rider it might not seem that different to you so we're really trying to address changing business landscape and also keeping people safe as they're trying to get their ride home," Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said.



While there have been complaints from all the different companies offering rides...the city says they are just trying to level the playing field.



"You can't actually hail an Uber or a Lyft, soliciting rides is not allowed. So there are things they're not allowed to do," Zelms said.



Other concerns involve drivers occupying the taxi stands, pick-up and drop-off locations and safety issues regarding riders running into the street to access their rides. Public safety officers downtown have not noted excess safety concerns but all this will be taken into consideration when a city ordinance is drafted.



"What's typically regulated when you incorporate the transportation network is that you're regulating the network so they are required to provide you information and to require certain things of their drivers but you don't actually license the individual drivers. That whole model being different means the regulation is sort of an adjustment," Zelms said.



When writing the ordinance the city will consider insurance, verifying drivers within the network, inspection of vehicles and mandating payment of rides. They hope to have it in place by the start of the next school year.

-KEYC News 12